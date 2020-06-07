COVID-19: Nigeria records 12,233 cases

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed 12,333 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
NCDC made the confirmation in a post on its official Twitter handle.
It said Lagos State recorded the highest number with 66 cases, FCT had 50, while Delta State followed with 32.
With this development, the total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 12,233.
389 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-66
FCT-50
Delta-32
Oyo-31
Borno-26
Rivers-24
Edo-23
Ebonyi-23
Anambra-17
Gombe-17
Nasarawa-14
Imo-12
Kano-12
Sokoto-12
Jigawa-8
Ogun-7
Bauchi-5
Kebbi-2
Kaduna-2
Katsina-2
Ondo-2
Abia-1
Niger-1
12233 cases of #COVID19
Discharged: 3826
Deaths: 342 pic.twitter.com/MDVl4qreNl
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 6, 2020
