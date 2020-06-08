COVID-19: Nigeria records 260 new cases of coronavirus

Spread the love











The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday confirmed 260 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

The NCDC made the announcement in a tweet via its Twitter account.

According to the Agency, Abia recorded 67 cases, while FCT followed with 40.

It also added that the total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 12,486

The tweet reads “260 new cases of #COVID19;

Abia-67

FCT-40

Lagos-38

Ogun-19

Gombe-16

Edo-14

Imo-9

Kwara-8

Katsina-8

Nasarawa-8

Borno-8

Kaduna-6

Bauchi-5

Ekiti-4

Niger-2

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

Kano-2

Sokoto-2

“12,486 cases of COVID19 in Nigeria, 3959 patients have been discharged, with 354 deaths recorded.”

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...