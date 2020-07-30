COVID-19: Nigeria Records 873 deaths and 42,208 cases

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC today confirmed the country has recorded 873 coronavirus deaths and 42,208 cases.
NCDC via their official Twitter handle made this confirmation hours ago. In the tweet, Lagos, FCT and Rivers leads the number of new coronavirus cases as the country records 873 deaths.
They tweeted,
404 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-106
FCT-54
Rivers-48
Plateau-40
Edo-29
Enugu-21
Oyo-20
Kano-18
Ondo-15
Ogun-10
Ebonyi-9
Ekiti-8
Kaduna-6
Cross River-5
Kwara-4
Anambra-3
Delta-3
Imo-2
Nasarawa-2
Borno-1
42,208 confirmed
19,004 discharged
873 deaths
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/T9Avt5jz1L
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 29, 2020
