COVID-19: Nigerian approves three drugs for further research

The Nigerian government has reportedly approved three drugs for further research.
Nigeria’s Presidential Task Force (PTF) confirmed this on COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The three ‘cures’ were picked from numerous claims of COVID-19 solutions.
The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, said the validation was made by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with Nigerian Researchers and Scientists.
“As a measure of the importance attached to research and development of local capacity for finding a cure for COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of health held a virtual meeting with several researchers and scientists with claims to cure for COVID-19.
“Out of the numerous claims, three were found to deserve further investigation and we have forwarded them to the relevant authorities for appropriate review,” Mustapha said.
