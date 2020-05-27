COVID-19: Nigerian approves three drugs for further research

Spread the love











The Nigerian government has reportedly approved three drugs for further research.

Nigeria’s Presidential Task Force (PTF) confirmed this on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The three ‘cures’ were picked from numerous claims of COVID-19 solutions.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, said the validation was made by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with Nigerian Researchers and Scientists.

“As a measure of the importance attached to research and development of local capacity for finding a cure for COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of health held a virtual meeting with several researchers and scientists with claims to cure for COVID-19.

“Out of the numerous claims, three were found to deserve further investigation and we have forwarded them to the relevant authorities for appropriate review,” Mustapha said.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...