COVID-19: Nigerian approves three drugs for further research

By Simisola Biodun / May 27, 2020
The Nigerian government has reportedly approved three drugs for further research.

Nigeria’s Presidential Task Force (PTF) confirmed this  on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The three ‘cures’ were picked from numerous claims of COVID-19 solutions.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, said the validation was made by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with Nigerian Researchers and Scientists.

“As a measure of the importance attached to research and development of local capacity for finding a cure for COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of health held a virtual meeting with several researchers and scientists with claims to cure for COVID-19.

“Out of the numerous claims, three were found to deserve further investigation and we have forwarded them to the relevant authorities for appropriate review,” Mustapha said.

