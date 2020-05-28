COVID-19: Rivers State Government reduce 2020 Budget by N230billion

Spread the love











Governor Nyesom Wike’s government has approved a review of the 2020 Budget reducing it by N230 billion in line with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the state’s economy.

Accordingly, the State’s 2020 Budget has been reviewed by 48 percent from N530,813,357,619.00 Billion to N300,370,071,183.00 Billion.

The State Commissioner for Finance and Supervisory Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Isaac Kamalu announced this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, presided over by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Kamalu stated that; “The State Executive Council also gave approval for the review of the 2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, accommodating a downsizing of the budget.

“The decision was taken in consideration of all necessary parameters geared towards offering the state purposeful service and effective leadership.”

The State Executive Council also approved the commencement of a free transportation scheme in Port Harcourt amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Commissioner for Transport, Soni Ejekwu said the Council approved the Free Bus Scheme with a fleet of 28 Luxury Buses to convey commuters free of charge during this COVID-19 period.

“The Scheme which would start from Monday, June 1, 2020, is part of measures introduced by the government to ameliorate the sufferings faced by those living and doing business in the state.

“The Free Buses would convey commuters in Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt, Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas,” he said.

