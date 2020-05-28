COVID-19: Schools will not reopen on June 8 – Nigerian Minister

Spread the love











The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, speaks on when schools will reporn as he termed the June 8 resumption date for schools to be false.

Nwajiuba, speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, asked parents and guardians to disregard the rumours making the rounds.

“June 8 school resumption date report is false,” he said.

The minister also explained the federal government’s model that will ensure all students don’t return to school at the same time.

According to Nwajiuba, “The plan entails adopting a two-shift system and allowing those who will write exams to return earlier than others.

“Use this period to upgrade skills and think of how to make their teachings impactful. Those running the secondary schools should think of what to do so that when

“We are also looking at having sanitization booths working with NASENI. It is a forewarning to private and State governments to ensure that these things are put in place before schools can reopen.”

