COVID-19: University of Oxford develops a vaccine, 1,077 already responding positively

Spread the love











According to reports, Univeristy of Oxford has now developed a vaccine for coronavirus that has so far proved to be working.

Olusegun Isekaiye reports on twitter reports that the vaccine developed by the British University has already been tested on 1,077 patients who are developing immunity over the virus.

“A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and triggers an immune response. Trials involving 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and T-cells that can fight coronavirus. UK has ordered 100m doses.”

A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and triggers an immune response. Trials involving 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and T-cells that can fight coronavirus. UK has ordered 100m doses. — Olusegun Iselaiye (@iotama22) July 21, 2020

Prof Andrew Pollard, from the Oxford research group told the BBC: “We’re really pleased with the results published today as we’re seeing both neutralising antibodies and T-cells.

“They’re extremely promising and we believe the type of response that may be associated with protection.

“But the key question everyone wants to know is does the vaccine work, does it offer protection… and we’re in a waiting game.”

The study showed 90% of people developed neutralising antibodies after one dose. Only ten people were given two doses and all of them produced neutralising antibodies.

“We don’t know the level needed for protection, but we can maximise responses with a second dose,” Prof Pollard told the BBC.

He however confirmed there are side effects noting that 70% of the persons tested developed headache and fever. The next stage of the trial will involve more than 10,000 persons as the University tries to ensure the vaccine brings less harm to humans.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...