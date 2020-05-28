COVID-19: We Don’t Have Coronavirus in Kogi, NCDC is Lying – State Govt

Spread the love











Kogi State Government has reportedly rejected the two new coronavirus cases reported in their state by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, alleging that the state is still free of COVID-19.

The PUNCH reports that Kogi State commissioner for health, Dr. Saka Haruna Audu, in a press statement on Wednesday described the claim as a fallacy.

He said, “Kogi State till this very moment is COVID-19 free. We have developed full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have returned negative.

“We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious COVID-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any COVID-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us.

The commissioner argued that they have testing equipements working in full capacity and won’t be a party to any forged COVID-19 patients.

“Any attempt to force us to announce a case of COVID-19 will be vehemently rejected.

