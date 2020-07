Spread the love











A Nigerian man by name, Eboseremhen Emmanuel has successfully completed his NYSC program and collected his certificate.

Emmanuel is a physically challenged young Nigerian who has fought his way through college and completed the compulsory one year National service.

He joined other Batch B members of the National Youth Service Corps to receive his NYSC Discharge Certificate this week.

