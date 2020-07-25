Davido and Lil Baby spotted in a video shoot (SEE VIDEO)

Spread the love











American-Nigerian singer and songwriter, Davido seems to be shooting a musical video with Lil Baby in Carlifonia.

The Sony Music act , Davido flew down to the United States days back for his video shoot with the American rapper with Nigerian roots, Lil Baby. According to Davido in 2019, he has a single with Lil Baby in is incoming album ‘A Better Time’.

