cynthia morgan and davido
Entertainment

Davido set to gift Cynthia Morgan a Collaboration

By Onyema Courage / May 24, 2020
Davido Music Worldwide boss, Davido has revealed he is about to record a verse as he plans to gift Cynthia Morgan a collaborative hit single.

The ‘German Juice’ crooner, Cynthia Morgan has been promised a collaborative hit single by Davido. The singer revealed on twitter that he is about to record an anthem for Cynthia Morgan. He wrote,

“Tell Cynthia I got an anthem for her …. I’ll record my verse now”.

