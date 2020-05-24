Davido set to gift Cynthia Morgan a Collaboration

Spread the love











Davido Music Worldwide boss, Davido has revealed he is about to record a verse as he plans to gift Cynthia Morgan a collaborative hit single.

The ‘German Juice’ crooner, Cynthia Morgan has been promised a collaborative hit single by Davido. The singer revealed on twitter that he is about to record an anthem for Cynthia Morgan. He wrote,

“Tell Cynthia I got an anthem for her …. I’ll record my verse now”.

Tell Cynthia I got an anthem for her …. I’ll record my verse now — Davido (@davido) May 24, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...