Dino Melaye reacts to allegations, says he will not comment on his relationship with Hushpuppi

Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye, has said he has not time reacting to the allegations leveled against him by the ruling party as regards his relationship with Hushpuppi.

The senator said that replying the ruling party, APC, over their comments on his relationship with internet fraudster, Hushpuppi will mean glorifying their lunacy which he can’t afford to do.

Recall that Hushpuppi was recently arrested in the United Arab Emirates and extradited to the United States.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, had claimed in a statement that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party should be investigated, adding that “at different times, ‘Hushpuppi’ was photographed in Dubai meeting with the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Senator Dino Melaye among other PDP stalwarts.”

In a post on social media on Sunday night, Melaye wrote:

“I will not glorify a religiously lunatic character nor the caretaker party (APC) with a response on Hushpuppy.”

