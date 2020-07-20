Entertainment Gists

DJ Cuppy is fresh like a sperm – Fan Declares

By Chief Editor / July 20, 2020
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

A DJ Cuppy fan on instagram has now come to the conclusion that the female disc jockey is ‘fresh like sperm’.

The user has appears to be an upcoming artist took to DJ Cuppy’s comment section to make this declaration. DJ Cuppy shared a new photo of her shopping some new Fendi clothes to recover from Man Utd’s loss last night.

And Mode Real dropped the comment ‘Fresh like sperm ‘.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  Wow! DJ Cuppy Buys a Guitar, Says she will love to start a band
Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: