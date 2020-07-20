DJ Cuppy is fresh like a sperm – Fan Declares

Spread the love











A DJ Cuppy fan on instagram has now come to the conclusion that the female disc jockey is ‘fresh like sperm’.

The user has appears to be an upcoming artist took to DJ Cuppy’s comment section to make this declaration. DJ Cuppy shared a new photo of her shopping some new Fendi clothes to recover from Man Utd’s loss last night.

And Mode Real dropped the comment ‘Fresh like sperm ‘.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...