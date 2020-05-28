Donald Trump insists Coronavirus  is a Chinese virus, says it’s a very bad “gift” from China

Spread the love











United States President, Donald Trump, has reiterated his insistence that coronavirus was from China.

On Thursday, President Trump expressed dismay that the disease had affected every part of the world.

“All over the World the coronavirus, a very bad “gift” from China, marches on. Not good!” he tweeted.

Trump and his administration’s officials have repeatedly stated that Beijing was culpable.

The president had suggested that China was wishing he would lose in the November election.

China strongly rejected the allegation that it “created” COVID-19.

