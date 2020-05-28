donald trump
Coronavirus Update HOT NEWS World

Donald Trump insists Coronavirus  is a Chinese virus, says it’s a very bad “gift” from China

By Simisola Biodun / May 28, 2020
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

United States President, Donald Trump, has reiterated his insistence that coronavirus was from China.

On Thursday, President Trump expressed dismay that the disease had affected every part of the world.

“All over the World the coronavirus, a very bad “gift” from China, marches on. Not good!” he tweeted.

Trump and his administration’s officials have repeatedly stated that Beijing was culpable.

The president had suggested that China was wishing he would lose in the November election.

HOT STORY  JUST IN: 1,392 Coronavirus Deaths Recorded Today

China strongly rejected the allegation that it “created” COVID-19.

 

What do you think? Please drop comments below

 


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: