Drake flaunts exotic swimming pool for the first time (VIDEO)

Canadian rapper, Drake has finally tried out his exotic backyard pool for the first time since moving into his new mansion.
The rapper showed off his expensive swimming pool over the weekend and revealed it would the his first time of setting his eyes on it.
In an Instagram story on Saturday, the Toronto local shared a video of his colossal outdoor swimming pool, while explaining that it was the first time he’d ever used it.
Streaming from the water, Drake explained, “Yes sir, first swim of the summer, first time ever in the pool actually to be honest. It’s my first time ever out here.”
Showing fans the gigantic mansion, and the lake-sized pool, he continued, “Hope everybody in the city is just enjoying the beautiful day.”
We would be if we had that in our back yard, Drake.
