Edo State confirms 5 COVID-19 deaths

Edo State government on Monday reported that it recorded five new COVID-19 passings.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki likewise revealed that thirteen COVID-19 patients were released on Monday.

Obaseki said most patients who kicked the bucket from the malady were over 60 years and the all out number of COVID-19 passings recorded in the State remains at 24.He tweeted, “We have recorded 5 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 24.

“1 of the deaths is at Stella Obasanjo Hospital and 4 at UNBTH. Most of the deaths are persons above 60 years.

“Also, 13 patients have been discharged. Please, obey safety guidelines and stay safe.”

