EFCC: Ibrahim Magu denies relooting funds recovered, says he will fight publicly

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu says he is ready to fight publicly while denying relooting funds recovered.

In a statement made available to reporters by Wahab Shittu, Magu’s lawyer on Sunday, Magu said he is ready to defend himself publicly as he has nothing to do with the money recovered from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Magu noted that these allegations against him in the public domain were never brought before the Presidential Panel probing the activities of the EFCC under him.

Magu said that the over N329 million recovered under his watch by the agency was remitted directly into NNPC dedicated accounts via remita under a special arrangement endorsed by the NNPC, EFCC, and the affected NNPC marketers.

He said this can be independently verified both at the NNPC and the EFCC records and that the issue of NNPC recovered funds never featured in the proceedings of the presidential panel.

