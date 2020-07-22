  • Wed. Jul 22nd, 2020

Ekiti State Governor tests positive for Coronavirus

ByChief Editor

Jul 22, 2020 , ,
The executive governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has reportedly tested postived to coronavirus.

Governor Fayemi confirmed this on twitter stating that his third COVID-19 test came back positive. He also stated that he’s generally fine and shall be self isolating himself.

I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF

What do you think? Please drop comments below


