END SARS Entertainment News TRENDING

#ENDSARS: BBNaija Season 5 winner Laycon appeals to everyone to avoid violence

By Chief Editor
#ENDSARS: BBNaija Season 5 winner Laycon appeals to everyone to avoid violence
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The winner of Big Brother Naija season 5, Laycon is pleading with fans and family to stay safe and stay away from violence.

Amidst the #ENDSARS protests that has already claimed hundreds of lives with several others heavily injured, Laycon shared a recent tweed pleading for everyone to desist from violence which he referred to as a tool of the incoompetent.

“Please stay safe, stay calm, let peace reign. I appeal to everyone of us, violence is never the answer. Violence only breeds more violence. Violence is the tool and last refuge of the incompetent”, he tweeted.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  Former BBNaija housemate Jackye arouse fans on social media with new sexy bikini picture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: