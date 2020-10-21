ENDSARS: BBNaija Season 5 winner Laycon appeals to everyone to avoid violence

Spread the love











The winner of Big Brother Naija season 5, Laycon is pleading with fans and family to stay safe and stay away from violence.

Amidst the #ENDSARS protests that has already claimed hundreds of lives with several others heavily injured, Laycon shared a recent tweed pleading for everyone to desist from violence which he referred to as a tool of the incoompetent.

“Please stay safe, stay calm, let peace reign. I appeal to everyone of us, violence is never the answer. Violence only breeds more violence. Violence is the tool and last refuge of the incompetent”, he tweeted.

Please stay safe, stay calm, let peace reign. I appeal to everyone of us, violence is never the answer. Violence only breeds more violence. Violence is the tool and last refuge of the incompetent. 😭😭😭😭 ❤️+💡 — Laycon #EndSARS 💡 (@itsLaycon) October 21, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...

Related