BREAKING: UK Parliament deliberates on killing of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki

According to reports, the petition to sanction the federal government for human rights abuses over the End SARS protests are being discussed in the United Kingdom Parliament as of today.

The petition which is on the UK government and parliament website accused the Nigerian government and police of violating the rights of those protesting against police brutality and extortion.

Following the development, Stephen Doughty member of the parliament in a post via his Twitter account on Wednesday said the issue of the killings has been raised and deliberations have begun.

“I raised the shocking killings of End Sars protestors in Lekki toll gate, Lagos Nigeria this morning in the House of Commons with FCDOGovUK Minister Nigel Adams.

“I am horrified by the reports I am receiving.

“UK Government must urgently raise at the highest levels with Nigeria,” he said.

I raised the shocking killings of #EndSars protestors in #Lagos #Nigeria #Lekkitollgate this morning in @HouseofCommons with @FCDOGovUK Minister Nigel Adams. I am horrified by the reports I am receiving. UK Government must urgently raise at the highest levels with #Nigeria ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ACVL2wP0A7 — Stephen Doughty MP (@SDoughtyMP) October 21, 2020

