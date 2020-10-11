Detained protest organisers have been released from detention – Gov. Abiodun

Spread the love











Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has revealed that following his executive order to the state’s commissioner of police, detained #EndSars protesters have now been released.

The governor who had earlier warned the ICP not to harm the protesters took to his twitter handle to confirm the release of all detains #EndSars protesters.

In his words, “I can confirm that, following my instruction to the Commissioner of Police, detained protest organisers have been released from detention. “

