END SARS TRENDING

Detained protest organisers have been released from detention – Gov. Abiodun

By Chief Editor
Detained protest organisers have been released from detention – Gov. Abiodun
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has revealed that following his executive order to the state’s commissioner of police, detained  #EndSars protesters have now been released.

The governor who had earlier warned the ICP not to harm the protesters took to his twitter handle to confirm the release of all detains #EndSars protesters.

In his words, “I can confirm that, following my instruction to the Commissioner of Police, detained protest organisers have been released from detention. “

 

What do you think? Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  “I better be a houseboy to Davido than a bank manager” – Aloma DMW

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: