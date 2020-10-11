ENDSARS: Canadian rapper, Drake joins protest

Spread the love











Famous Canadian rapper and singer, Drake has now joined the ongoing fight against police brutality in Nigeria with the hashtag #ENDSARS.

The heated protest in Nigeria for the total eradication of a police unit who has now gone from protecting lives to taking them has been ongoing for four days now. While footballers like Rashford, Tomori, and Tammy Abraham have all joined the protest, Canadian rapper, Drake lends his voice in support.

Drake took to his Instagram story to share this…

