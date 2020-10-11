END SARS Entertainment News TRENDING

#ENDSARS: Canadian rapper, Drake joins protest

By Chief Editor
#ENDSARS: Canadian rapper, Drake joins protest
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Famous Canadian rapper and singer, Drake has now joined the ongoing fight against police brutality in Nigeria with the hashtag #ENDSARS.

The heated protest in Nigeria for the total eradication of a police unit who has now gone from protecting lives to taking them has been ongoing for four days now. While footballers like Rashford, Tomori, and Tammy Abraham have all joined the protest, Canadian rapper, Drake lends his voice in support.

HOT STORY  HOTT! Davido Betrays Chioma, Welcomes 2nd son with Fourth Baby Mama in London

Drake took to his Instagram story to share this…

drake end sars

 


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: