ENDSARS: Idris Elba calls on ECOWAS, AU, others to sanction Nigerian government (Video)

By Chief Editor
English actor, DJ and songwriter, Idris Elba in a recent video on his social media page has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU) and other African political bodies to look into the killings going on in Nigeria.

This comes after the UK Parliament dwelled on the issue of their seating earlier today. According to Idris Elba, the situation has gotten out of hand and needs to be looked into.


