EndSARS: Over 11,000 sign travel ban petition for public officers, IGP, others from US

Over 11,000 protesters have since signed a petition to the United States government to impose visa restrictions on all Nigerian public office holders and high-ranking police officers including the IGP.

The petition titled, “Call For US Visa Ban On Nigerian Public Officials For Negligence On SARS Brutality”, was started by Farida Adamu and it was addressed to the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

The petition domiciled on change.org, which had 11,035 signatures as of 12:27pm, partly read, “On the 14th September, 2020, the US Embassy announced an imposition of visa restrictions on select individuals for their unpatriotic actions during the Kogi and Bayelsa States’ 2019 elections and, subsequently, the October 2020’s Edo and Ondo States’ elections.

“Though visa restrictions may not be foolproof, the peaceful election conducted a few days after the release of your statement asserts that your statement holds so much significance.”

