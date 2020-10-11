END SARS Local Politics

#ENDSARS: Fmr Senate President Bukola Saraki Condemns Police Brutality

By Chief Editor
#ENDSARS: Fmr Senate President Bukola Saraki Condemns Police Brutality
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The senate president of Nigeria’s 8th Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki has lent his voice in condemnation of Police brutality going on in the country.

Saraki who served as the senate president in Nigeria between 2015-2019 and also contested for PDP primaries for the presidential ticket against Atiku Abubakar in 2019 has lent his voice to support the youths clamouring for the total disbandment of Nigerian Police Unit, Federal Special Arm Robbery Squad who has repeatedly been involved in police brutality and murder of innocent civilians.

HOT STORY  BREAKING: Akpabio names federal lawmakers involved in NDDC contracts [Full list]

 

 

 


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: