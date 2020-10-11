ENDSARS: Fmr Senate President Bukola Saraki Condemns Police Brutality

Spread the love











The senate president of Nigeria’s 8th Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki has lent his voice in condemnation of Police brutality going on in the country.

Saraki who served as the senate president in Nigeria between 2015-2019 and also contested for PDP primaries for the presidential ticket against Atiku Abubakar in 2019 has lent his voice to support the youths clamouring for the total disbandment of Nigerian Police Unit, Federal Special Arm Robbery Squad who has repeatedly been involved in police brutality and murder of innocent civilians.

My words are written with a sense of responsibility for the prosperity and protection of the nation. If some willingly try and misunderstand my words below, so be it, as the matter is too important and above individual vanities.#EndSARS#EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/gVXPZzmLQQ — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 11, 2020

