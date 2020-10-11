END SARS Sports

“Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria” – Mesut Ozil on #EndSars

By Chief Editor
Arsenal forward and Germany International, Mesut Ozil says it’s horrible to hear what is happening in Nigeria.

The skillful midfielder urged his fans to make #EndSars trend everywhere as he lends his voice against police brutality in Nigeria.

Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let’s make this a trending topic everywhere #EndSARS – My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. #EndPoliceBrutality


