Laycon attacks Saraki for not ending SARS when he was senate president

Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon has called out Sen. Bukola Saraki for neglecting the cries of youths to disband SARS when he was senate president.

The former senate president of the 8th Assembly joined the youths today via his twitter handle to raise his voice against police brutality, an act the recently appointed Ogun state youth ambassador, Laycon didn’t find funny. Laycon immediately called him out, accusing him of neglecting the cries of youth back in 2017 when SARS first started their impunity.

“#EndSars trended for days in the month of December 2017 when you were the Senate President Sir, the internet was filled with it and you didn’t do anything about it. These bitter fruits are now ripe because you refused to do anything about the trees. “

#EndSars trended for days in the month of December 2017 when you were the Senate President Sir, the internet was filled with it and you didn't do anything about it. These bitter fruits are now ripe because you refused to do anything about the trees.

❤️+💡#EndSARS #RipJimoh https://t.co/70YWoDAtKJ — Laycon #EndSARS 💡 (@itsLaycon) October 11, 2020

