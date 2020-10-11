BBNaija 2020 END SARS TRENDING

Laycon attacks Saraki for not ending SARS when he was senate president

By Chief Editor
Laycon attacks Saraki for not ending SARS when he was senate president
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon has called out Sen. Bukola Saraki for neglecting the cries of youths to disband SARS when he was senate president.

The former senate president of the 8th Assembly joined the youths today via his twitter handle to raise his voice against police brutality, an act the recently appointed Ogun state youth ambassador, Laycon didn’t find funny. Laycon immediately called him out, accusing him of neglecting the cries of youth back in 2017 when SARS first started their impunity.

HOT STORY  Fans of Davido and Wizkid engage in a fight with bottles over who is better (VIDEO)

“#EndSars trended for days in the month of December 2017 when you were the Senate President Sir, the internet was filled with it and you didn’t do anything about it. These bitter fruits are now ripe because you refused to do anything about the trees. “

 


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: