American Rapper, Quova Joins #EndSARS Protest

By Chief Editor
Famous American rapper, Quova has now joined the ongoing fight against police brutality in Nigeria with the hashtag #ENDSARS.

The heated protest in Nigeria for the total eradication of a police unit who has now gone from protecting lives to taking them has been ongoing for four days now.

After Drake lent his voice hours ago, Quova best known as a member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos has now joined the ongoing #EndSars protest in Nigeria.

