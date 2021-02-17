Amidst Churchill Saga, Tonto Dike Celebrates Son’s Birthday

Spread the love











The product of the love once shared between Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband – King Andre just clocked 5, and Tonto isn’t shutting up about it.

She’s taken to all her social media platforms to blow the trumpet of her son’s birthday, as she shared photos from her son’s birthday photoshoot session.

She went further to write a lovely message to her son.

See message below:

“Dear son, I closed my eyes for but a moment and suddenly a young man stood where a baby used to be. I may not be able to carry you now in my arms like I used to be. But I will always carry you in my heart, You have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you’re becoming. But the proudest moments for me is when telling others that you’re my son. I love you now and forever! I pray to God that this birthday brings you lots of happiness, luck, enjoyment and lots of sweet memories in your life my child. My blessings and love would always grow more and more for you. Always keep smiling my dear son! Happy big 5 my love, mummy loves you!!!”

See Video below:

