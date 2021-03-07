Daily News Joint

Barry Jhay And His Record Label boss, Kashy Godson Fought Before His Alleged Suicide (Video)

Mar 7, 2021
Barry Jhay and boss
  • Barry Jhay Involved In The Death Of His Record Label Boss? (See Video)

  • Barry Jhay’s Record Label Boss, Kashy Godson has died, according to reports, he died after he jumped from his apartment’s balcony.

While details surrounding his death are still sketchy, there are reports claiming he has been battling depression for a while now.

Barry Jhay and boss

An update to this shows that the late Record Label Boss, Kashy had a serious fight that went physical with his signee, Barry Jhay.

In a trending video, Barry Jhay is seen showing his bloodied mouth, saying, “Kashy beat me out of the house”.


