Spread the love











Barry Jhay Reacts To The Death Of His Boss, Kashy Godson

Singer, Barry Jhay has finally said something about the death of his Record Label Boss, Kashy Godson.

Though the details surrounding the death of Kashy is still sketchy, but wide reports are attributing his death to a suspected suicide.

According to the reports, Kashy had jumped off his apartment after battling with depression for a while.

See what Barry wrote on his Instagram page…

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love