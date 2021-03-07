Daily News Joint

Barry Jhay’s Label Boss, Kashy Godson Reportedly Commits Suicide

Mar 7, 2021 ,
Kashy and Barry Jhay
  • Barry Jhay’s Record Label Boss Commits Suicide.

  • Nigerian singer and songwriter,  Barry Jhay’s record label boss, Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun aka Kashy, commits suicide.

According to reports, the Cash Nation boss Kashy who signed Barry Jhay reportedly committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday, March 7, by jumping from his house balcony.

Kashy and Barry Jhay

Details of his death are still sketchy but according to Naija Loaded, Kashy has been battling depression for a long time.

Kashy

Recall the Cash Nation Entertainment boss was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in June, 2020, for alleged involvement in cybercrime.


