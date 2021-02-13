Daily News Joint

Breaking News: Comedian Mr Macroni Arrested In #Lekkitollgate

Feb 13, 2021
Nigerian comedian, actor and skit maker Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macroni has reportedly been arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The comedian, Mr Macroni joined the Occupy Lekki Toll Gate protest this morning and reported his arrested on an Instagram live session.

More details later…


