Breaking News: Comedian Mr Macroni Arrested In #Lekkitollgate

Nigerian comedian, actor and skit maker Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macroni has reportedly been arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate.
The comedian, Mr Macroni joined the Occupy Lekki Toll Gate protest this morning and reported his arrested on an Instagram live session.
Breaking News: Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Mr Macroni has been arrested at the #Lekkitollgatepic.twitter.com/iD4extLFkO
— Daily News Joint (@dailynewsjoint) February 13, 2021
More details later…
