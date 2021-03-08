Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

Entertainment News HOT

Burna Boy’s Name Omitted From List Of Artistes Performing At The Grammys 

Mar 8, 2021 ,
Burna Boy’s Name Omitted From List Of Artistes Performing At The Grammys 
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Burna Boy Removed From Grammy List

  • Days after celebrating his inclusion as one of those scheduled to perform at the 2021 Grammys, Burna Boy’s name has now been omitted from the list.

Recall we earlier reported that the Nigerian singer, Burna Boy was listed as one of the artists to perform alongside Lido Pimienta, Poppy, Rufus Wainwright, and others. Burna Boy was meant to perform at the 2021 Grammy pre-show which will be live-streamed on the official website, GRAMMY.com, on March 14.

HOT STORY  "You are Not a Worthy Challenger" – Burna Boy Fires Shot At Reekado Banks

Burna Boy’s Name Omitted From List Of Artistes Performing At The Grammys 

Burna Boy Removed From Grammy List

Today, we have only just discovered the omission of Burna Boy’s name in the recently released list by the organizers of the award. Though we are unaware of what the reason might be, we believe Burna Boy might have agitated to perform in the main event just like he did to Coachella in 2019.

Burna Boy Removed From Grammy List

What do you think? Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

Entertainment News

‘Wizkid Is My Twin’ – American Rapper Swae Lee Declares

HOT Politics

‘A Reliable And Dedicated Deputy’ – President Buhari Celebrates Osibanjo At 64

Entertainment News HOT

Rihanna Caught Dancing To ‘Essence’ By Wizkid (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

MUSIC VIDEOS

VIDEO: Ayra Starr – Damn (Omah Lay Cover)

Mar 9, 2021
Entertainment News

‘Wizkid Is My Twin’ – American Rapper Swae Lee Declares

Mar 9, 2021
Entertainment News HOT

Burna Boy’s Name Omitted From List Of Artistes Performing At The Grammys 

Mar 8, 2021
HOT Politics

‘A Reliable And Dedicated Deputy’ – President Buhari Celebrates Osibanjo At 64

Mar 8, 2021