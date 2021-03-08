Spread the love











Burna Boy Removed From Grammy List

Days after celebrating his inclusion as one of those scheduled to perform at the 2021 Grammys, Burna Boy’s name has now been omitted from the list.

Recall we earlier reported that the Nigerian singer, Burna Boy was listed as one of the artists to perform alongside Lido Pimienta, Poppy, Rufus Wainwright, and others. Burna Boy was meant to perform at the 2021 Grammy pre-show which will be live-streamed on the official website, GRAMMY.com, on March 14.

Today, we have only just discovered the omission of Burna Boy’s name in the recently released list by the organizers of the award. Though we are unaware of what the reason might be, we believe Burna Boy might have agitated to perform in the main event just like he did to Coachella in 2019.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

