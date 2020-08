Spread the love











Nigerian singer and songwriter and self acclaimed Africain giant, Burna Boy tops Billboard World Album Chart with his fifth studio album “Twice as Tall”.

Billboard announced via Twitter that Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ has made it’s debut at No. 1 on this week’s #WorldAlbums chart.

.@burnaboy‘s ‘Twice As Tall’ debuts at No. 1 on this week’s #WorldAlbums chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 24, 2020

