Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

Entertainment News HOT

Burna Boy’s Name Omitted From List Of Artistes Performing At The Grammys 

Mar 8, 2021 ,
Burna Boy’s Name Omitted From List Of Artistes Performing At The Grammys 
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Days after celebrating his inclusion as one of those scheduled to perform at the 2021 Grammys, Burna Boy’s name has now been omitted from the list.

Recall we earlier reported that the Nigerian singer, Burna Boy was listed as one id the artists to perform alongside Lido Pimienta, Poppy, Rufus Wainwright, and others. Burna Boy was meant to perform at the 2021 Grammy pre-show which will be livestreamed on the official website, GRAMMY.com, on March 14.

HOT STORY  REVEALED: Burna Boy’s Gang Stabbed CDQ During His Fight With Obafemi Martins (See Video)

Burna Boy’s Name Omitted From List Of Artistes Performing At The Grammys 

Today, we have only just discovered the omission of Burna Boy’s name in the recently released list by the organizers of the award. Though we are unaware of what the reason might be, we believe Burna Boy might have agitated to perform in the main event just like he did to Coachella in 2019.

Burna Boy’s Name Omitted From List Of Artistes Performing At The Grammys 

What do you think? Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

HOT Politics

‘A Reliable And Dedicated Deputy’ – President Buhari Celebrates Osibanjo At 64

Entertainment News HOT

Rihanna Caught Dancing To ‘Essence’ By Wizkid (Video)

Entertainment News NEWS

JUST IN: Barry Jhay Arrested In Ghana In Connection To The Death Of His Boss, Kashy Godson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

Entertainment News HOT

Burna Boy’s Name Omitted From List Of Artistes Performing At The Grammys 

Mar 8, 2021
HOT Politics

‘A Reliable And Dedicated Deputy’ – President Buhari Celebrates Osibanjo At 64

Mar 8, 2021
Entertainment News HOT

Rihanna Caught Dancing To ‘Essence’ By Wizkid (Video)

Mar 8, 2021
Entertainment News NEWS

JUST IN: Barry Jhay Arrested In Ghana In Connection To The Death Of His Boss, Kashy Godson

Mar 7, 2021