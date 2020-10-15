Cardi B reveals staying without d*ck made her take Offset back

Spread the love











American songstress and rapper, Cardi B has finally revealed the shocking reason she accepted her estranged husband Offset for the second time.

Cardi B said he equally misses her best friend Offset which is why she accepted him back.

“I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram livestream on Tuesday.

“We’re some really typical two young motherfu**ers, got married early, that’s what we are,” she said. “We’re not no different than y’all fu**in’ dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public. And I’m more retarded.”

“I’m leaning in the fu**ing bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, ‘Yo I feel like…,” she said, according to Page Six. “I’m taking the fu**ing picture and then I fu**ing press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading,’ and he was like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa.’”

