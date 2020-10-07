“Chioma is the most beautiful girl in the world” – Davido brags saying beauty is why he is marrying Chioma (Video)

Spread the love











DMW recording artist, Davido claims his fiance, Chioma is the most beautiful girl in the world.

Music executive, Soso Soberekon while chilling with the singer, asked him why he is marrying the mother of his son Ifeanyi and Davido revealed it’s because she is the most beautiful woman in the world, who looks out for everyone.

Davido replied; “Because she is the most beautiful woman in the world.” He also praised her cooking skills by saying ”For my house, before I chop, everybody must chop, gateman go chop”.

