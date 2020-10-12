Davido calls on his colleagues to join him, Says he is meeting the IGP on Monday

Spread the love











DMW Records boss, Davido calls on his fellow entertainers to join him in his meeting with the Inspector General Of Police Muhammed Adamu on Monday.

Davido who joined the #EndSARS protesters has announced his scheduled meeting with the inspector general of police on Monday 10am.

“I am meeting with the inspector general of police tomorrow 10 am …. all my colleagues if u can get to Abuja 2moro before 10 am and follow me to the meeting ! It would mean a lot ❤️”

