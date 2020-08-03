DJ Cuppy says she will fall in love in 2020

Spread the love











Billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter Florence Otedola has revealed she will fall in love in 2020.

The female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has been single after ending her relationship WITH Davido’s Manager Asa Asika. She was later rumored to be dating popular comic actor, Broda Shaggi.

Today, in a recent tweet, DJ Cuppy reveals she will be falling in love this year. She wrote,

“2020 will be the year I find the love of my life…”

