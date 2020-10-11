EndSARS: SARS is more than a “unit” its a mindset – Burna Boy questions the disbandment of SARS

Spread the love











Nigeria singer, Burna Boy says SARS is more than a unit alleging that the disbandment of SARS by the IGP is another propaganda.

According to Burna Boy , SARS is more than a unit of the Nigerian Police Force, it’s a mindset and a product of lack of repercussions for law enforcement.

He said,

“They have now allegedly disbanded SARS but so much more needs to be done!! 🚨 SARS is more than a “unit” its a mindset built from a lack of repercussions for the law enforcement. It’s not over yet family! 🇳🇬 #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY #STARTPOLICEREFORM”

