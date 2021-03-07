Daily News Joint

Erica Descends On Samklef For Saying She Had S*x On National TV

Samklef and Erica
  • Erica And Samklef Fight Over Alleged S*x On National TV

  • Big Brother Naija star, Erica has lambasted music producer Samklef, after he tweeted that she had sex on National TV.

The drama started when Samklef was accused of sexualizing singer Tems and although he apologized and deleted the tweet, he angered more fans when he tried to defend his actions.

Samklef and Erica

In his defense, Samklef tried to ask fans to forget about the issue and he included Erica in his tweet as he tried to reference her activities in the BBNaija house.

Samklef

Erica had sex on national tv and everybody spoke about. She is leaving are normal life now. It’s past. So pls let this matter die.

In her words ;

Excuse me I don’t know you so please keep my name out of your sewage mouth. You just had to insert me in your drama today! I will not be associated with you! Fuck off

Erica and samklef


