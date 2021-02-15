Finally Bobrisky Shows Off His Mysterious Boyfriend On Valentine (PHOTO)

Spread the love











Famous Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky has finally revealed his mysterious boyfriend on Valentine’s day parole.

Bobrisky has always been dropping hints on who his lover is. Yesterday, Bob dressed up in a lovely red gown claiming he is about to go have some fun with his lover. Bob stated he has plans to shower him love and get him to cry.

Hours later, Bob shared a picture on his Instagram story. The picture had him kissing his love who he tagged ‘his val’.



