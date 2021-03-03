Daily News Joint

“Good Morning Ma.. Please Help My Son” – Woman Begs Bobrisky (See Video)

Mar 3, 2021 ,
A Nigerian woman joined her son on his video session to plead with Bobrisky to help her son.

Just yesterday, the popular Nigerian celebrity, Bobrisky shared 50,000 naira each to four people who tattooed his name on their body including this young boy. Bob also promised to fly a few of his fans to Dubai in the coming weeks.

A Nigerian woman in her attempt to get Bobrisky to fly her son to Dubai joins her son’s video session to plead with Bobrisky. In her words,

Hi Bobrisky, good morning ma o, please my son will come with you oh, please help my son o, my son draw you for their hand o, please o God will bless you ma, long life and prosperity o, God will bless you o, bye.

What do you think? You


