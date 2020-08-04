“I didn’t have s3x with Praise” – Ka3na

Evicted Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemate, Ka3na debunks having s3x with Praise.
On Saturday night, their rumours am with video footage of Ka3na and Praise making out. While everyone believed the duo had s3x, Ka3na on a recent interview says nothing sexual happened.
View this post on Instagram
#BBNaija2020 : Praise and Ka3na having sex? . . #follo #training #gainwithmchina #gainwithxtiandela #likeforlikes #followforfollowback #follow4followback #likeforlikeback #likeforfollow #followers #followtrain #katachallenge #bopdaddychallenge #DontRushChallenege #backside #fliptheswitchchallenge #Wizkid #Davido #Burnaboy #Sarkodie #Olamide #NairaMarley #coronavirus #instablog #tundeednut #nollywood #starboy #BBNaijaLockdown #bbnaija
“There was no sexual intercourse whatsoever. You saw what you saw on the screen, but I was live in the house, and yeah, nothing happened.”
See video below ;
View this post on Instagram
Ex-BBNaija housemate @official_ka3na clears the air . “Praise and I never had Sex” . . She predicts @princenelsonenwerem as the possible winner Of the grand prize . . . 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬e 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬… 𝐃𝐌 𝐮𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰!!! . . 👉🏽𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 @bigbronaija.ld . 👉🏽𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 @bigbronaija.ld . 👉🏽𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 @bigbronaija.ld . 𝗳𝗼𝗿 #bbnaija 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 & 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗱𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀 . . —————- . . . #jejenaijagram #bbnaija2020 #lagos #blogger #bbnaija #bbnaijalockdown #nigeria #instadaily #instagood #dance #food #cook #bbnaijawathoni #goals #hair #instagram #Wathoni #lagos #abuja #Lucybbnaija #teamWathoni #teamKa3na #ebuka
What do you think? Please drop comments below