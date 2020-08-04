“I didn’t have s3x with Praise” – Ka3na

Spread the love











Evicted Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemate, Ka3na debunks having s3x with Praise.

On Saturday night, their rumours am with video footage of Ka3na and Praise making out. While everyone believed the duo had s3x, Ka3na on a recent interview says nothing sexual happened.

“There was no sexual intercourse whatsoever. You saw what you saw on the screen, but I was live in the house, and yeah, nothing happened.”

