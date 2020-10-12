I didn’t join the protest at first because my mother had a serious surgery – Burna Boy explains

Spaceship Collective boss, Burna Boy says he’s mother’s surgery was why he didn’t join the surgery earlier on.
Burna Boy who was dragged for not joining the ongoing #EndSars earlier has come out to explain why he didn’t join. He said he was dealing with a Personal Family issue as his mother had a serious surgery.
“I was Dealing with a Personal Family issue at the Beginning of these Protests . My mum Had Serious Surgery last week! We were all invested in making sure she recovers! i am not about that “put it all out on social media” life.We decided the focus must solely be on this protest.”
