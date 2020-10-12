END SARS Entertainment News

I didn’t join the protest at first because my mother had a serious surgery – Burna Boy explains

By Chief Editor
I didn’t join the protest at first because my mother had a serious surgery – Burna Boy explains
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Spaceship Collective boss, Burna Boy says he’s mother’s surgery was why he didn’t join the surgery earlier on.

Burna Boy who was dragged for not joining the ongoing #EndSars earlier has come out to explain why he didn’t join. He said he was dealing with a Personal Family issue as his mother had a serious surgery.

“I was Dealing with a Personal Family issue at the Beginning of these Protests . My mum Had Serious Surgery last week! We were all invested in making sure she recovers! i am not about that “put it all out on social media” life.We decided the focus must solely be on this protest.”

HOT STORY  I can’t even marry someone like Dangote - Nollywood Actress 

Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: