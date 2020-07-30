I do not condemn lesbians, a lady asked me out– Actress Olayode Juliana (VIDEO)

Spread the love











Nollywood actress, Olayode Juliana in a short video on her Instagram page says she does not condemn lesbians as a lady once asked her out.

Olayode Juliana said lesbianism is getting rampant and she doesn’t judge anyone for their sexuality.

She wrote,

“A lady asked me out 😱

I do not condemn anybody ooo and I do not judge anybody.

A lot of people are on the fence on this matter, the truth that I know about this is that God is against it and so am I!!!!!!”

