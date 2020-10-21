“I lost my Brother to Nigeria’s bad healthcare system” – Rema

Spread the love











Mavin records singer, rapper and songwriter, Rema narrates how he lost his brother to a failed system in Nigeria.

Rema took to his official Twitter handle to explain that the lack of electricity in Nigeria contributed to the death of his brother as they operated on him with candle lights. He said,

“I lost my Brother to Nigeria’s bad healthcare system, they did a surgery on him with a candle light they cut him wrongly and he bled to death. The money to provide good healthcare system is in an old man’s foreign account and they keep borrowing using our pain as their format.”

