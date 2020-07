Spread the love











Nigerian Pop singer and trapper, Rema has revealed his intentions to apply for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) in 2021.

Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema broke into the industry last year and has been moving up since then. The singer who shared a sexy photo on instagram a while ago acknowledged having six packs but says he will be applying for Big Brother Naija in 2021.

