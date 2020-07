Spread the love











Popular Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid has assured his fans he will ‘never ever’ make a bad song.

The Starboy Entertainment boss Wizkid having given his fans two amazing singles in two weeks believes he is on the right path.

A concerned fan who asked Wizkid if he ever make a bad song got a confident response from the Afrobeat kingpin.

